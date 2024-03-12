The Nothing Phone 2a is now on sale – here’s where to buy it

After lots of teasing about the device, Nothing unveiled its new Phone 2a handset. The device falls into budget smartphone territory, and carries with it some top features at a lower price point. It’s available from today, so is well on the way to rolling out to customers.

Despite coming in for less, Nothing’s Phone 2a is pretty impressive. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a dual-camera system with a 50MP main snapper. There’s a 32MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and IP54 water resistance. All for just over £300, it’s pretty clear this device is a steal. But just where can you buy it?

Where to buy the Nothing Phone 2a

If you’re looking to get your hands on Nothing’s latest smartphone, your best bet is going to be buying it direct. It’s not available on any carrier plans, so you’ll need to purchase the device outright. You also can’t technically buy the phone in the US, unless you’re part of the developer program.

In the UK, the device is up for grabs directly from Nothing. It’ll set you back £319 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or £349 for the higher spec with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As well as grabbing straight from Nothing, the device is also available from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and Very. You can pick from three colours: White, Milk, and Black. If you happen to be in London, the device will be in stock at the brand’s Soho store as well. Thanks to a partnership with Perplexity, you’ll get a year of the AI-powered Perplexity Pro search engine for free.

Over in Ireland, pricing is €349 for the base model, and €399 for the higher spec. You can get your hands on it directly from Nothing, or from Harvey Norman or Power City.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home