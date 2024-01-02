The ExpressVPN Aircove Router kept my Christmas TV streaming flowing

Like dangling a set of keys in front of a baby, nothing keeps the peace at Christmas quite like plonking your gran, mum and dad in front of the TV and firing up an episode of Only Fools and Horses. It provides welcome, much needed solitude, keeps prying eyes out of the kitchen, and distracts the elders long enough to (hopefully) avoid any fall outs. However, a dodgy router can spell disaster.

I was hosting this year. Thus, I had nightmares about burning the roast beef as I frantically tried to stop Doctor Who from stalling. Keeping the family entertained while cooking a feast fit for the gods is like spinning plates. I wanted to be reassured that I could leave my family in front of the TV, and be left to my own devices in blissful solitude. That’s where the Express VPN Aircove Router came in to help.

Stream supreme

The Express VPN Aircove Router is a Wi-Fi 6 router that comes with VPN built-in by default. It’s been built and designed by the same security team who delivered ExpressVPN’s VPN software, one of the best VPN services on the market. After I plugged in the router, I was able to set up numerous devices with ease, including my smart TVs, games console and streaming devices. I was reassured that however I stream, I was protected.

In that moment however, I needed reliably fast speeds for wholesome, Christmas Day content. And the ExpressVPN Aircove Router delivered. Not once was I forced to restart the router or deal with any technologically-inept folks attempting to ‘fix the internet’. Flicking between BBC iPlayer and the Sky Stream dongle was seamless, and not once did I notice any drop off in quality. With speeds up to 1,200Mbps, and coverage up to 1600ft, I shouldn’t have worried.

It would be a bit sad if a decent router was the highlight of my Christmas. It wasn’t…that accolade would be given to the sturdy pair of wellington boots I was gifted. Still sad, but practical. However, the ExpressVPN Aircove Router gave me reassurance, and much needed alone time amongst the manic events of Christmas Day.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features and analysis.