Stuff Meets: Miles Jacobson

Making games during a pandemic is strange

You've got loads of jigsaw puzzle pieces with Football Manager and you're trying to appease lots of audiences: the tactics wizards, the transfer gurus, the people who want all of the interaction. My job is to make it all tie in together and make it feel like it's whole. The thing I'm proudest of this year is how FM21 feels like a complete game, because we've worked very differently this year to normal.

People have been asking us to add xG for years

My answer has always been: which version of it? There are lots of disciples of xG (Expected Goals) and cults of xG based around different versions of it. We haven't wanted to do it before because there hasn't been an xG system that we believed was good enough, so we worked with a company called SciSports in the Netherlands and came up with our own. This is our first version and we will add more stuff to it in the future, but we're very happy with where it's ended up.

In previous games we’ve had loads of possible Brexit scenarios

This year there's only one and it's the one that we believe is going to happen in real life. Players from inside the EU are now treated the same way as someone from Brazil would be, so it’s going to be harder to sign players from abroad. Post-Brexit you will no longer be able to sign 16-year-old Spaniards to come over to the UK and play in your youth team.