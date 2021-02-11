Stuff Meets: Jack Saunders

The pandemic has proved to us all how important radio can be

It’s really come into its own this year. For people who have been stuck inside on their own and needing a companion, it’s been amazing. I think that one of the few things that is actually going to come out of the other side of this situation in a better place will be radio, because people will have made that connection, more so than when they’d have been living a normal life and there were countless other distractions around. I think people will value it a lot more than they initially realised, which is great.

I like having to think outside the box

Obviously, no one wants to be in the situation we’re in, but we’ve got to make the most of it, and I tried to do that. First I started 'Quarantine Karaoke' on my Instagram, and we got some huge artists (Glass Animals, Este Haim) to come on, so I ended up taking it to Twitch. That’s when I really started to think about tech and what I could use to make my house a professional setting. Nobody wants to hear a tinny microphone and nobody wants to see a pixelated camera.

I really invested in gadgets

The Shure SM7B is the best microphone going. I got myself a little GoXLR mixer, which allows me to run audio and video and separate channels like in a proper radio studio or at a mixing desk. I also got a dual-monitor PC setup and lights behind the monitors. I’ve even got my own green screen, so I’ve basically turned my living room into a makeshift TV studio. It has that DIY and authentic feeling, but people expect a certain standard nowadays, and if you don’t give them that they probably won’t pay your content much attention.