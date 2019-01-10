The Consumer Electronics Show sets the pace for the rest of the year in tech: the companies, products and trends that are going to dominate 2019.

This year, a lot of the products that usually dominate the headlines — TVs, smart home devices and wearables — continued to do so, but with a twist. While previous years have been characterised by products that were proof of concepts, the trend this year was for things you should actually be able to buy sometime soon - Like a rollable LG TV or a wireless turntable.

On our pilgrimage around the Las Vegas Convention Centre we bring you, dear readers, the cream of the crop in Stuff's Best of CES 2019 awards.

This list represents the true winners from this year’s show — the gear we actually wanted to sneak into our luggage home.