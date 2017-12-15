panasonic lumix g9

The Panasonic G9 is speedy – so fast, in fact, that it matches the £4500 Sony A9’s ability to shoot at 20fps at full resolution (JPEG and RAW) and with full autofocus. Okay, the A9 has a much larger full-frame sensor, but that’s still impressively swift.

You can also set the focus on the first frame and shoot at 60fps if you like – slightly less useful if the subject is moving quite erratically, but not so bad if they’re staying in roughly the same area of focus.

The G9 is packed with lots of other great features for wildlife snapping. Being able to shoot completely silently is great for not alarming furry friends, while AF tracking is also excellent. Fast-shooting and great AF also make the G9 ideal for action and sports too.

Worried about that smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor size? It’s certainly something to consider, particularly if you do a lot of low light shooting, but a big upside is that it means you can get closer to your subject.

This is because any focal length lens you put on the G9 is effectively doubled – so if you’re shooting with, for example, the new 200mm f/2.8 Leica optic which was announced at the same time as the G9, you’re actually achieving an equivalent of 400mm. That’s extremely nifty for wildlife and action photography.

Not to mention that the size of these lenses when compared to those available for DSLRs and full-frame mirrorless cameras is much smaller and lighter. Having a bag full of lenses doesn’t necessarily mean a bad back after a day’s shooting with the G9 - and there’s a lot to be said for that.

Elsewhere, the G9 has a couple of special modes that give it some extra flexibility. In ‘High Resolution’ mode it takes four shots in quick succession, moving the sensor ever so slightly in between each shot and merging the results.

The result is an 80 megapixel (or smaller if you choose) equivalent shot which packs in a lot of detail. The big caveat here, though, is that it can only be used for still subjects. Even landscapes which may have a tree blowing in the breeze can produce strange artefacts if you look closely.

And then there’s 6K Photo, which is an evolution of Panasonic’s nifty 4K Photo feature and is also on the GH5. When using this mode, the camera records short 6K videos, from which you can extract 18MP stills. This means you can shoot at up to 30fps, change the focus point after you’ve taken a shot, or perform focus stacking - which can be useful for close-up macro type shots.

Unless you’re going big on some of these special modes, the battery should last a full day. The G9’s 400-shot battery life doesn’t come anywhere near a top-end DSLR’s offering, but it is close the 480 shots promised by the Sony A9. If you are planning to do a lot of fast shooting, though, it’s probably wise to invest in a second battery to be on the safe side.