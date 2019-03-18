Sony Xperia 10 vs Moto G7 Plus: The weigh-in

Sony is going a different route with its flagship effort this year, ditching the XZ branding and avoiding notches and hole-punch screens alike with the super-tall Xperia 1. And that same approach will drip down to the mid-range Xperia 10, too.

The Xperia 10 expectedly trims down the specs quite a bit, but still has that distinctive 21:9 aspect ratio – and lobs £550 off of the Xperia 1's price tag, as well. It could be the mid-range phone to watch this spring… that is, if it can beat Motorola's excellent Moto G7 Plus. The top-tier G7 model packs a bit of flagship gloss while arriving at a similarly trim price point.

Which will prevail? We don't know yet – but here's a preview of how this battle will shake out now that we've been hands-on with the Xperia 10.