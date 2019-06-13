Sony Xperia 1 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which is best?

If you're thinking about buying a new smartphone right now, you have an incredibly tough decision to make… one made all the tougher by the release of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It's the company's priciest handset to date, but it's worth every bit of its £649+ price thanks to a buttery-smooth 90Hz, Quad HD, notch-less screen, along with a beautiful, premium design and impressive speed. But the Android field seems to get more crowded by the week, and the long-awaited Sony Xperia 1 is finally launching too.

The Xperia 1 shuns Sony's winning Xperia XZ3 design in favour of a new super-duper-tall approach with a 21:9 panel and otherwise top-end tech, giving it not only a new aesthetic but also a newfound allure. Which flagship should you be eyeing right about now? Here's what we think.