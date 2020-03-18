Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: the weigh-in

This might be an extra-precarious time in the world to be talking about upcoming video game consoles, but let's take our minds off of the mayhem for a few minutes.

Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X are both slated to debut later this year, and they'll collectively usher in a new generation of console gaming with high-end PC-like power and an emphasis on speed.

Microsoft has shown and announced a lot more thus far, but Sony just revealed the official specs for its console – which means we're ready to start pitting these next-gen titans against each other. Here's how this showdown looks for now, and of course, we'll update this as details are finalised… and once we finally have them in for review.