Sonos Move 2 specs latest: next-gen portable speaker expected in September

Fans of Sonos’ high-quality wireless audio were mightily pleased to take it on the go with the Move portable speaker.

We scored the first-generation Sonos Move five stars out of five in our review. And the audio brand is immently going to press play on a sequel pint-sized portable speaker, and now we’ve got some more details.

It looks very much like the upcoming Sonos Move 2 will pack some big sound upgrades alongside a much larger battery and a lot of seemingly nailed-on details have been leaked. We can see from the image that the speaker will be launched in a light green colour – perhaps various colour options will be available but expect the standard Sonos white and black to appear, too.

We’re expecting the Sonos Move 2 release date to be late September 2023. The new speaker is expected to retail for $449/£449, which is up $50/£50 from the previous model. That’s quite a step up from other comparable smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Studio and Apple HomePod 2, but both of those aren’t portable.

Move 2 upgraded audio

According to The Verge, Sonos’ Move 2 should arrive with some rather tasty upgrades. Headlining the next-gen portable speaker is stereo sound rather than mono. The Move 2 will pack two tweeters rather than one, which will deliver much broader sound. It’ll still pack the original’s single subwoofer, and use Automatic Trueplay to optimise audio in a room in the same way as other Sonos products.

Presumably like the recent Era 100 and Era 300, Trueplay will be supported on Android as well as iOS. Previously it was limited to Apple devices only.

Enhanced battery life

The Sonos Move 2 will include a much larger battery – promising 24 hours of playback rather than 10. The battery should still be replaceable, but you won’t have to swap it out or juice up anywhere near as much. Like the more recently released Roam, you’ll be able to share Bluetooth with other devices in your Sonos system.

There are new controls on top, including a volume slider, carried over from the Era series. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 are on board, alongside Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control. Plus, there’s USB-C that supports audio-in and can charge mobile devices which is rather handy.

The recent Era 100 and Era 300 also featured Bluetooth audio meaning that Sonos has now definitely abandoned its Wi-Fi-only stance, even within the home.