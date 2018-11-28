Smartphone Supertest 2018: What's the best phone right now?

What would make you spend £1000 on a phone? That’s today’s question.

Just a couple of years ago it might have been inlaid cut-glass diamonds, or a Porsche logo splashed across the back. All the really tasteful stuff.

But today all the big phone manufacturers have models pushing a grand. Heck, you can pay £1449 for an iPhone XS Max if you really want to.

Which of these top-price models really match up to the price, though? Because unless there’s something special inside, you might as well save £500 or more and buy an Honor 8X.

It turns out there’s a clear answer to that question. One of these phones goes further than the rest in maxing-out what you get for your cash.

Want more tech tricks than Inspector Gadget, a ridiculously screen-packed design and a camera that works in every situation? The best bit this actually applies to most of these phones. It turns out you can’t go far wrong when you have this much to spend.