Sky Q vs Apple TV 4K - which should you buy?

You might be in it for the 4K, but any other content available is still going to matter when you’re all 4K’d out.
With Sky Q at this level, you have 350+ live channels to browse, an extensive selection of on-demand movies and boxsets, plus all of the UK’s catch-up services built in.
There is also voice search via the remote control, the ability to record three shows while watching one other (or six shows with the 2TB box) and “fluid viewing” that allows you to pick up what you were watching in another room (multi-room subscription required at extra cost) or on your phone or tablet.
Apple TV, on the other hand, has its own App Store, so you can make it your own with a variety of content. There are over 1000 apps and games to choose from, though you might have to sift through some stinkers to get to the really good stuff.
In terms of video content though, it’s lacking a little outside of Netflix and the confirmed-but-yet-to-appear Amazon Prime Video.
BBC iPlayer is available, as is Now TV for Sky content (albeit in 720p only), but there is no sign of ITV Player, 5 On Demand or All 4. You’ll need to mirror these from an iPhone or iPad over AirPlay if you want to use them – a little annoying, but at least not impossible.
For live TV, the TVPlayer app will give you access to 66 free-to-air channels, but in standard definition only. The TVPlayer Plus subscription at £5.99 per month adds another 33 channels to this list, but disappointingly, still none in HD.
Like Sky, Apple TV also has voice control, courtesy of Siri. This will find movies for you based on title, genre or actor, across all your apps, and can even pick out 4K movies – all you have to do is ask.
Finally, with your Apple ID connected to your Apple TV, you can use it to show off your photos and videos from iCloud on the big(ger) screen, as well as play music from your Apple Music account. Great for those already sold into the Apple ecosystem.