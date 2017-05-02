Six reasons why Windows 10 S will succeed where Windows RT failed

Once upon a time, Microsoft did a bad thing and its name was Windows RT.

Why was it so terrible? For many, many reasons but mainly because it only ran apps from the Windows Store. So guess what Microsoft has announced today? Windows 10 S, a new operating system that only runs apps from the Windows Store.

Now you're probably thinking that those two things sound an awful lot alike, but you'd be wrong - they're actually quite different, for various reasons which we shall now outline for you below...