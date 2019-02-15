Sip smart: the 9 best drinking gadgets for bartenders and alcohol lovers

First came the festive binge, then the cleansing abstinence of January. Now, after a month free from hangovers and heady beverages, you’ve earnt the right to an upgrade.

See, while Dry January might be all about starting the year with a restorative health kick, it’s also the ideal time to think on your drinking – and how best to improve it.

Still swigging flat lager and opening your bottles by hand? It’s time to give your bartending tool kit a double shot of tech, with a gadget chaser for good measure.

So, call time on bad wine and say cheers to better beers: this gear will take your imbibing from cellar bleak to rooftop chic in the briefest rattle of a cocktail shaker.