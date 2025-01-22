Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE NOW: how to watch the Galaxy S25 reveal

UPDATE: Samsung has now launched the Galaxy S25 series. Here are all our stories, features and hands on reviews so far:

Original story continues below

Samsung is holding its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 right now. It’ll introduce some of this year’s hottest upcoming phones – namely the Galaxy S25 series.

In case you don’t know, Samsung calls its large mobile launch events ‘Unpacked’. It’s a tradition that goes back to 2009 – beyond even the original Galaxy S phone.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

The event kicks off at 10am PST in San Jose, California today, Wednesday 17 January. That makes it 1PM EST, 6PM GMT and 7PM CET. While there’s not been any sort of runtime confirmed, these types of events usually last for around an an hour and a half to two hours.

Play

Samsung will be live-streaming the event directly, which you can pick up on the brand’s Unpacked website, or from its official YouTube channel.

Of course, we’ll be right here to bring you all the latest from the event. We’ll have coverage of all the new devices, and you don’t want to miss it.

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2025

There’s been no shortage of leaks about what to expect from the Unpacked event and we’ve got a pretty good handle on what devices Samsung is going to show off. Previous Spring Samsung events have always introduced new Galaxy S phones, and 2025 will be no exception.

We know the focus will be on artificial intelligence once again, with the firm teasing extra features for Galaxy AI as you can see in the trailer below.

The teaser says we can expect the new Galaxy S series to “set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences” plus also that “the next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day”.

Play

There will, once again, be a trio of new Galaxy S25 handsets running Android 15 with OneUI 7. These will – predictably – be called the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to leaks, all three look similar to last year’s models in terms of design, though the Ultra appears to have a flatter frame with rounded corners, which is different than the S24 Ultra’s very angular design. It could also be thinner this time around.

As per last year, we’re expecting the entire lineup to run on a ‘for Galaxy’ version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. In terms of cameras, we’re expecting a 200MP main snapper, 50MP ultrawide, and two 50MP telephotos: one 3x and one 5x on the S25 Ultra.

The S25 and S25 Plus seem likely to use the same camera hardware as the previous generation – so a 50MP main lens, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide.

You can expect Galaxy S25 pre-orders to open directly after the event, with phones available in a few weeks.