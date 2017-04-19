Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Which is best?

As mentioned above, the Huawei P10 clearly has an Apple fixation going on, and could easily be mistaken for an iPhone 7 at a glance. Little details set them apart, certainly, and it's not an exact match top to bottom – but it also feels like Huawei didn't try to do much new here.

Well, except for the bold Pantone-inspired colours, Greenery and Dazzling Blue. They're sure to be divisive, but you won't find anything quite like them on other handsets.

On the other hand, you won't find a single other smartphone that looks quite like the Galaxy S8. A strong evolution from the Galaxy S7/S6 design, Samsung's phone chips away at the bezel, cuts out the old physical home button, and puts just a smidge of space at the top and bottom of a gorgeous, curved screen.

It's utterly striking, and is surely the best-looking phone we've ever laid eyes on. The LG G6 is solid (but not equal) competition in this regard, however the Huawei P10 isn't quite at that level. It looks and feels premium enough, but it hardly screams innovation.

What's more, while the Galaxy S8 has IP68 water and dust resistance, the Huawei lacks waterproofing. That's a disappointing omission on Huawei's part.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8