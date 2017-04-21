Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel: Which is best?

The Google Pixel was the first phone to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU with 4GB of RAM, and that’s (on paper at least) an abundance of processing power and multitasking ability. In practice, the Pixel breezes through most tasks with ease and hops between apps with nary a stutter.

It also runs on a “pure” stock version of the Android Nougat platform, untouched by the hands of third-party UI developers, which we know is a big draw for many people. You certainly won’t find any bloatware stinking up the place here.

Depending on which country you buy it in, the Galaxy S8 carries a brand new Samsung-developed chip, the Exynos 8895, clocked at a brisk 2.5GHz, or a Snapdragon 835; both are paired with 4GB of RAM. The platform is Android Nougat, albeit with Samsung’s new UI touches slathered all over it like Marmite on a warm crumpet.

And, as with Marmite, that might be something you love or something you don’t. But Samsung's TouchWiz skin isn't the inconsistent beast it once was. In fact, it's rather striking now, and while some of us still prefer stock Android, any downsides here won't be obvious to the average user.

In real-world usage, both the Pixel and the Galaxy S8 are absolute speed demons, and you shouldn't get hung up on anything, be it game performance or multitasking. But in the benchmark tests, the newer Exynos and Snapdragon chips show a smidge of improvement on processing capabilities over the older Snapdragon 821, so we have to give the tiniest of nods to Samsung here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8