Samsung Galaxy A55 preview: specs, release date and everything we know

What do you look for when picking out an upcoming phone to be your new daily handset? While specs are important, price is the other bigger hitter to pay attention to. And if you’re looking for a cheaper handset, you’re going to want to pay attention to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55. It’s set to bring a similar design and familiar features from the tech giant’s latest flagships to the more affordable range.

Forget about the Galaxy S24 series that just launched for a moment, this new handset is going to be much cheaper. If you value price over the latest features, it’s the Samsung phone for you. But just what should you expect from the upcoming handset? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Samsung typically chooses to unveil its cheaper handsets in the spring. Last year’s Galaxy A54 was launched in March, as was the A53 in 2022 and the A52 in 2021. So, it would make sense for the latest device in Samsung’s A-Series to make an appearance in March as well.

This has been confirmed by Samsung in teasers for the upcoming device. A short video was posted to Twitter by the Samsung India account teasing the device, and the A35 that’s launching alongside it. If you click through to the website link shared, it reveals a launch taking place on 11 March at 2:30pm GMT. So we know when the new device is going to launch, but what about getting your hands on it?

Typically, there’s going to be a week or two between the device launching and actually shipping out. You will be able to pre-order the device during this time, so you can get your hands on it. Last year’s Galaxy A54 was debuted on 15 March, and available on 24 March everywhere except the US (who had to wait until April). Expect a similar timeframe this year.

But how much is the device going to set you back? Samsung has made a few changes to pricing for the A-Series over the past few years – the A52 went for $499/£399, while the A54 was priced at $449/£449. It’s a bit more expensive in the UK these days, but cheaper in the US. It’s clear that Samsung wants to keep the price under $500/£500, and we expect the launch price to remain the same as last year.

Hardware and design rumours

While there have been rumours about what to expect from the Galaxy A54, we don’t need to wonder anymore. Belgian carrier Orange made a bit of an oopsie and let slip all the details about the smartphone on a since-deleted page. So we know exactly what to expect from the new smartphone.

The Galaxy A55 has decided to shed its plastic persona, embracing a more snazzy metal and glass ensemble. You’re getting a smartphone that looks a lot more similar to the more premium Galaxy S24 series. It seems Samsung’s mid-ranger has been hitting the gym, showing off a sleek body that’s a tad bulkier than its predecessor. Its new dimensions are 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm and it’s tipping the scales at 213 grams. OnLeaks and MySmartPrice shared leaked renders of the device, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Powering the Galaxy A55 is the Exynos 1480 processor. For those not in the know, this silicon chipset promises to keep things ticking over nicely, ensuring your TikToks are never tardy and your scrolls never stutter. It’s coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB. Battery life? It’s sticking with a 5,000mAh cell, ensuring you’ve got enough juice to get through even the most arduous of days. It comes with Android 14 out of the box, keeping things fresh and up-to-date.

The screen is a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel that’s supposed to be vivid. It’s not going to be on par with the Galaxy S24’s display, but will be plenty good enough for your peepers. Making notch-haters rejoice, the A55 sports a centred punch-hole design for the selfie camera. Say goodbye to the outdated waterdrop notch – it’s gone for good. Camera-wise, you’ll find a 50MP main snapper for crisp shots, a 12MP ultrawide for when you need extra perspective, and a 5MP macro for getting up close and personal with your subjects. Selfie aficionados fear not, a 32MP front-facing camera remains here.

