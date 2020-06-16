Saddle up: The best bicycles and e-bikes of 2020 so far

You don’t need to be an oily-fingered nerd to get up to speed with this year’s finest cycles and e-bikes and there's never been a better time to pick one up.

Remove your rose-tinted cycling shades for a sec and you’ll realise Britain’s roads are in a right state, with reports that a £10bn backlog of pothole repairs will take a decade to fix. So while the idea of taking to the Tarmac sounds like a good idea, bruised cheeks and the threat of falling into a sinkhole suggest otherwise, so you need to make sure you're prepared.

Sure there are hundreds of bikes to choose from, but if you're on the hunt for some premium wheels, this lot will turn heads and get you from A to B in style.