The road to cell: next-gen electric cars worth your time and money

Altough the electric 5 is just a concept for now, Renault CEO Luca de Meo claims this delectable throwback will go into production, possibly to replace the ageing Zoe. Well, what better way to wave farewell to one of the most successful EVs so far than with a car that pinches all the brilliant bits of one of the most popular hatchbacks of the 1970s? Fiat, Mini, Honda and even Hyundai (see p53) are all playing with nostalgia when it comes to electrifying their ranges, and they don’t get much more bedroom-wall-poster than the original Renault 5 Turbo – a car from which this electric concept draws heavily with its boxy wheel arches, low ride height and aggressive headlights.

Swing around the rear and you’ll find a glorious slab-sided hatch boot with an eye-catching full-width light bar and integrated ‘5’ logo. The front foglamps are also brilliantly retro, although they do feature a floating light treatment that sits either side of a massive illuminated Renault badge for an added Tron touch.

There hasn’t been any word on the electric powertrain that will underpin the revitalised Renault 5, but the squat stance (particularly at the rear) and cheeky red stripe hint at the livery found on old Renault 5 Turbos, meaning we could be treated to a high-performance variant when this electric model goes on sale in 2023.

PRICE £18,000 (est) / renault.co.uk ● 200 miles approx ● 220hp approx ● 0-62mph N/A ● Top speed N/A