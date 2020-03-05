Random Access Memories: Sony PlayStation 2

That was part of the appeal though, wasn’t it? Sony wanted to get games consoles out of teenage boys’ bedrooms and into the living room alongside the AV gear it had made its name with. The fact that you could buy a separate DVD remote only reinforced that idea.

Perhaps where Sony did drop the ball a little was with online multiplayer. Sega had shown it was possible with the short-lived Dreamcast and Microsoft nailed it with the first Xbox a couple of years later, but the PS2 needed a network adaptor and the lack of a unified, all-encompassing online service like Xbox Live held it back.

Still, it does have one significant claim to fame. 2002’s Final Fantasy XI was the first console game you could play online against people on another system. 18 years later and we’re still waiting for proper cross-platform multiplayer to really become the norm.