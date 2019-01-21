Piste yourself: the best winter sports gear for ski season

Flights booked, chalet arranged, flask packed. All sorted for Tignes 2019, right? Not so fast.
See, what's the season if not a reason to refresh your wardrobe, stock up on mountain tech and treat yourself to a new ski – or even two?
Thing is, such is the blizzard of winter gear on offer, between the boards, baselayers and beanie hats, it's easy to find yourself snowblind by choice.
Think everything's all white? It is now: we've rounded up the best bits of kit you can buy this season. Just add powder.
The best winter sports gear for...keeping warm
Patagonia Powder Bowl Jacket (£380)
Reusing retro garms is all for the good, but rocking your nan’s old neon ski suit is no way to curry favour with the Courchevel crowd.
For a subtler jacket that’s just as sustainable, don this all-weather number from Patagonia: weatherproof, breathable and sure to keep you toasty in even the iciest Trois Vallées wind, it’s hewn from recycled polyester – a unique blend of plastic bottles and old garments. So you might be wearing something vintage after all.
Bam Zip-Neck Baselayer (£48)
Strap bamboo about your person and you'll have all sorts of bother on the button lift – not least of which will be the mountain breeze gusting between your canes.
Keep the ’boo but ditch the shivers with this fetching bamboo baselayer. Softer than any cotton undershirt and sweat-wicking to boot, it’ll keep you warmer in the snow than a huddle of pandas. Which, incidentally, is what you might attract if you wear it to the zoo.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (£230)
Not a new snowboard trick, Nuptse is the name of a Nepalese mountain near Everest – and its snowy extremes are what inspired The North Face’s wearable namesake back in 1996.
Missed it the first time round? Worry not: the puffed-up piece is back – and warmer than ever. Styled like the Spice Girls are still in the charts and stuffed with cosy goose down, the bold jacket harbours a hidden hood, has a water-resistant finish and can pack into a compact pocket. Arguably the greatest comeback since Hermann Maier at the '98 Winter Olympics.
T-Lab Ski-Tripper (£35)
Worried you'll be mistaken for a hapless Sound of Music fan on your trip to Berchtesgaden? Don this self-explanatory sweat from T-Lab and everyone will know your true intentions.
Subtle, understated and lined with cosy fleece, it's also the perfect way to cut through the endless edgy garms you'll find in the après bar.
Gerbing S7 Heated Gloves (£180)
Heading up for another blustery run, you fumble for your lift pass. So numb are your digits that you can't grip the blasted thing. Just when you think you've got the elasticated clip in your grasp – thwack! – it recoils, hitting you square in the face. You abandon your efforts and trudge solemly back to the sauna, vowing never to ski again.
If only you'd invested in these genius gloves from Gerbing: waterproof and fleece-lined, fire up their rechargable 7V cells and you'll find your hands heated, palm and finger. Go green for a light toasting, amber for more warmth or red for a secret paw sauna. Unless you're already in the sauna. In which case, grab that pass and get back outside.
The North Face Thermoball Traction Bootie (£60)
It might look like a short walk from the sauna to the lodge, but five steps up the icy path and you'll soon find it's a very long way for toes exposed to the cold.
Protect your little piggies with these padded boots: water-resistant and lined with insulating fill, the snug slip-ons are also properly grippy – so you can trudge about town in sure-footed warmth.
Picture Wooling Socks (£32)
Remember how your winter socks used to have a heel? You know, when there was still elastic at the top and before your big toe poked out?
Revisit the glory days of cushioned soles with these comfy foot-huggers. Partly crafted from recycled polyester, their ergonomic form is the perfect way to say cheers to your boot-fillers – and breathability should mean they smell a little sweeter, too.
Airhole Airtube Merino (£44)
It's a little-known fact that Swiss chocolate is both a highly effective insulator and a brilliant sun block. Smear it on your cheeks and you can be assured of winter warmth, without the rosy glow of reflected sun on snow.
Alas, it's also very tempting to eat. Save the bars for your belly and protect your face with this Merino mask instead: soft, breathable and oh-so-toasty, it's naturally odour-free and packs a petite airhole for easy breathing – because no-one wants a steamy chin.
Finisterre Fisherman Beanie (£30)
There's no better cure for post-piste aches than a good soak in the open-air jacuzzi. Problem is, it's not really acceptable to dunk your head under the bubbles – which means chilly ears and a frozen nose, even if the rest of you is stewing nicely.
Sturdy, understated and a favourite of fishermen everywhere, pop Finisterre's Merino wool beanie on your bonce for toasty lobes, all night long. It won't do anything for your snout, mind.