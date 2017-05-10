Panasonic GH5 vs Sony A7S II: which 4K camera is for you?

Amateur filmmakers no longer need a big, dedicated 8mm film camera to create their budget horror classic - today's DSLRs are more than capable of shooting pro-quality video.
The Spielberg and Lucas of this world, battling it out for movie supremacy, are the frssh-faced Panasonic GH5 and the older, more experienced Sony A7S II.
Both manage to offer 4K video, despite being incredibly portable compact system cameras. But which should be movie-recording sidekick? Let's find out...
Stuff says: ★★★★★
A mighty CSC all-rounder with fantastic video performance
Specs
Sensor 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds MOS
ISO range 200-25,600
Video 4K video @ 60fps
Viewfinder OLED EVF and 3.2in LCD screen
Dimensions/weight 139x87x98mm, 725g
Stuff says: ★★★★★
The A7S delivers top-class low-light and video performance
Specs
Sensor 2.2MP full-frame Exmor CMOS
ISO range 100 to 409,600
Video 4K video @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps
Viewfinder OLED EVF and 3in LCD screen
Dimensions/weight 127x96x60mm, 627g
Test winner: Sony A7S II
Both of these cameras are five star powerhouses with excellent 4K video. Your decision comes down to two things: budget, and your need for low-light performance.
At the time of writing, the GH5 is £800 less than its Sony rival, and actually edges it in some key areas - it's able to record in HDR as well as 4K at 60fps.
But for all-round video performance, particularly in low light thanks to its full-frame sensor, the Sony A7S II is still our choice for pro-quality 4K video.
Buy the Sony A7S II camera here from Amazon