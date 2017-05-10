Panasonic GH5 vs Sony A7S II: which 4K camera is for you?

Amateur filmmakers no longer need a big, dedicated 8mm film camera to create their budget horror classic - today's DSLRs are more than capable of shooting pro-quality video.

The Spielberg and Lucas of this world, battling it out for movie supremacy, are the frssh-faced Panasonic GH5 and the older, more experienced Sony A7S II.

Both manage to offer 4K video, despite being incredibly portable compact system cameras. But which should be movie-recording sidekick? Let's find out...