Pac to the future: the best Android and iPhone games to celebrate Pac-Man’s 40th birthday

Pac-Man has turned 40! And he doesn’t look a day over 25. Actually, we can’t tell, because he’s a featureless yellow dot with a mouth. Still, he’s somehow still a famous face in gaming, which is more than can be said for his contemporaries — eh, Dig Dug?

Mostly, that’s down to the original Pac-Man still being a-maze-ing to play and a tough challenge for your digits. But also, it was a solid foundation on which to build — as proven by those sequels and tributes that took the basic maze-running idea and, well, ran with it.

Here, then, are six of the best Android and iPhone maze runners to keep you gulping pills into the wee small hours…