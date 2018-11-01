Opinion: Is there any point to the MacBook anymore?

Whereas before there was a clear distinction between the pricing, specs and typical user profile for the MacBook and MacBook Air, the lines have become so blurred Tim Cook may as well have booked Robin Thicke to perform at the end (imagine).

As the owner of two seriously ageing MacBook Airs, including one adorning Bill Murray’s mush on a protective cover because why wouldn’t you, I’d slowly resigned myself to the fact they would, at some point in the very near future, have to be replaced with a standard MacBook and a sack full of USB adaptors. I was a sad panda. Now, it feels as though the Air has muscled in on its territory.

In fact it’s practically cocked it’s back leg up against the lampost. Yes, the standard MacBook is smaller and lighter than the Air (even more confusing by the way), but it’s the Air wielding more power, that glorious higher resolution Retina display, an extra port, improved battery life, and a better selfie camera, all whilst thoughtfully saving you a nifty fifty quid for the USB-C adaptors you’re invariably going to need.

Our Hot Stuff editor, Matt Tate, astutely pointed out the Air has always been the Goldilocks Mac, only now you’ll need to blow on that porridge, because it feels more than ‘just right’.