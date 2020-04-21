OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now on sale – here are the best deals

OnePlus are back with the 8 and 8 Pro. As you can tell from our reviews, we really, really like them!

They listened to all the issues people had with previous generations (camera, lack of wireless charging, no official water-resistant rating), and fixed each one and then some.

Probably up there as one of the best Android flagship experiences out there, OnePlus’ latest handsets are up for pre-order, with some pretty good deals!