Office upgrades: 12 gadgets to boost your 9-to-5

Sitting at a desk for hours on end might sound like the easiest job in the world, but the sedentary lifestyle of the modern office worker comes with its fair share of issues - and we're not talking about being reeled into listening to a blow-by-blow account of Karen from reception's weekend every Monday.
Strains, pains, and niggles will become all too familiar, and the mouse and keyboard your work enemy.
Don't despair, though, because we've rounded up the best office tech on planet earth to help make your 9-to-5 that little bit easier. Whether you work from home or the quirkiest studio this side of Soho, these gadgets and gizmos will take your workplace to the next level.
Oploft (£299.00)
If you're keen to take your standing desk on the go, but don't fancy lugging an entire piece of furniture to the nearest cafe, the Oploft is going to blow your mind.
A sit-stand platform designed to be moved about, the Oploft's simple cross-structure design allows it to turn any surface - be it your dining room table or office slab - into a standing desk, and means it can also be folded back down when you fancy sitting again.
In its flat position, Oploft is only 30mm thick and weights 12kg, meaning it's mobile enough to take on your travels, and can be stored away nearly when it's time to clock off.
Readydesk 2-Standing Desk Converter ($159.99)
The Readydesk is the ideal choice for those of you who want more platforms for your money.
The multi-tiered converter has two adjustable shelves that can be shuffled about and placed at your idea height, helping you achieve your perfect standing posture.
It's big enough to hep two monitors as well as your keyboard and mouse, is supported by some rather nifty shake-free cross bracing, and can even be assembled without the use of tools. What a beaut!
Tic Toc Chair (€265.00)
If you're not smitten with the idea of a standing desk, but are still keen to be more active during office hours, you'll want to clap your peepers on the Tic Toc chair.
The curvaceous stool is designed to keep you in motion during the day, because sitting in the same position for hours on end isn't all that good for ya. The seat's curved H-form pattern allows you to balance and rock from side to side, straightening your back in the process and helping blood flow so you'll feel active and healthy all day long.
Aside from the obvious health benefits it brings, the Tic Toc chair also happens to look the part, and will be a classy addition to any office environment.
Topo Anti-Fatigue Standing Desk Mat (€85.00)
Alternatively, if you want to become the human embodiment of a meerkat and stand around while you work, you'll might want to consider grabbing the Topo Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat.
The mat's peaks and valleys will encourage you to move around while you work, keeping your muscles active, reliving postural fatigue, and activating blood flow. It also looks like nice and squidgy, like a foamy friend for your feet.
MoovRite Standing Platform and Footrest (£119.94)
The MoovRite aims to go one better than the Topo by combining the comfort of an anti-fatigue mat with the wider health benefits of a balance board.
Pitched a both a standing board and footrest, the MoovRite promotes both forward-backward and side-to-side movement to combat the unhealthy effects of static posture.
According to the boffins behind the dotty plank, the comfy mat activates the core while simultaneously encouraging oxygen and blood-flow to the brain to help you focus. Who knew wobbling while you work could have so many benefits?
Devaise Height Adjustable Desk (£229.99)
If you adore both the standing desk and the age-old crank, then boy have we got a treat for you. The Devaise combines the best of both worlds to deliver a desk that can be lifted and lowered at will.
That's right, you can adjust the height of your entire workspace thanks to the power of a delectable crank handle, meaning you can sit or stand whenever the mood suits. How uplifting!
Spark Cardboard Standing Desk ($25.00)
If researching this article has taught us anything, it's that standing desks aren't cheap. The Spark 'Start Standing' Desk wants to change that.
Built entirely out of cardboard, the $25 desk converter is the definition of 'entry level,' but it's also cheap as chips. That makes it the ideal option if you're not sure whether a standing desk is your jam, and you don't want to fork over a giant wad of cash to find out.
Logitech MX Vertical Mouse (£92.99)
Your back isn't the only part of your body that needs looking after if you're a desk junkie. It's also important to take care of your arms and wrists, because believe it or not, they take quite the battering over the course of a working day.
By grabbing a vertical mouse like the Logitech MX, you can help reduce muscle strain, ease pressure on your wrist, and promote a more ergonomic posture. It's a little change that can make a big difference to your wellbeing.
Ember Ceramic Mug (£79.95)
Katy Perry was bang on the money when she wrote that song about her mug of joe. One minute your coffee seems to be boiling hot, and the next it's colder than a polar ice cap.
The Ember Ceramic Mug will help you avoid that thermal flip-flop by keeping your drink at your preferred temperature. The award-winning chalice is controlled via an app, where you can set an optimum drinking temperature, set presets, receive notifications when your ideal temperature has been reached, and even track your caffeine consumption. We'll get one sent out to Ms. Perry right away.
Bibo Classic Water Dispenser (£497.00)
If you're in the business of hydration but can't stand the taste of boring old corporation pop, the Bibo might just be your new best friend.
The smart water dispenser connects to your mains and delivers boiling, chilled, and filtered water in an instant. Not only will it motivate you to gulp down plenty of water during the day, but it'll also help you save the environment (and cash) by reducing the amount of electricity you use boiling the kettle.
What's more, the Bibo's tabletop filtration system employs a multi-stage carbon and UV lamp filtration process to retain all the good stuff while getting rid of contaminants, serving up water that's purer than a bundle of puppies.
Samsung Space Monitor ($499.99)
When you spend most of your day staring at a monitor - be it at home or the office - it's important your screen is placed directly in front of you, and positioned at a comfortable height. Most desks don't really allow for that, and you usually wind up hunched over your screen like some kind of productivity gremlin. The Space Monitor wants to change that.
The sleek screen is equipped with a sophisticated stand that can be rotated, elevated, and stored completely flat. It can be placed exactly where you need it, helping to reduce neck strain and save space while making your desk look supremely cool. That's what we call a triple threat.
Invision PC Monitor Arm (£32.99)
Although we adore the Samsung Space Monitor, we're aware that some of you won't feel comfortable spending that much cash on a fancy display. Still, if you're keen to take some of the strain off your neck without breaking the bank, you can always grab a DIY monitor arm like this one from Invision.
Designed to be attached to your existing monitor, these ergonomic arms don't cost a fortune, but will still help reduce the risk of posture-related health issues by letting you position your screen at a more comfortable height.
They might not be as slick as an all-in-one solution, but they get the job done at a fraction of the price.