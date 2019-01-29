Office upgrades: 12 gadgets to boost your 9-to-5

Sitting at a desk for hours on end might sound like the easiest job in the world, but the sedentary lifestyle of the modern office worker comes with its fair share of issues - and we're not talking about being reeled into listening to a blow-by-blow account of Karen from reception's weekend every Monday.

Strains, pains, and niggles will become all too familiar, and the mouse and keyboard your work enemy.

Don't despair, though, because we've rounded up the best office tech on planet earth to help make your 9-to-5 that little bit easier. Whether you work from home or the quirkiest studio this side of Soho, these gadgets and gizmos will take your workplace to the next level.