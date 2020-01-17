Mobile World Congress 2020: what to expect from the world’s biggest phonathon

Only a mug gets a new phone in January. Why? Because Mobile World Congress is just around the corner, when all the big phone makers (sans Apple, obvs) show off their wares for the rest of the year, so anything you buy now will be out of date before you can say: “I wish I’d gone SIM-only.”
The doors open on 24 February, although some of the bigger announcements will happen the day before, and the show floor will be bustling for four whole days. It’s a bit like a cross between the alien mothership in Independence Day and a branch of Carphone Warehouse, except it doesn’t explode when you leave.
We’ll be bringing you all the big news from MWC in Barcelona but in the meantime here’s a round-up of what you can expect to see from all the big names.
Samsung
Samsung is holding an event in San Francisco a few weeks before MWC, so you can expect to see its eleventh Galaxy S put in an appearance on 11 February rather than in Barcelona. Word on the street is that Samsung is about to pull an Apple and mess about with its naming format and skip straight to the S20. Why? Good question. But it looks like it’ll arrive with four cameras on the back in a domino-like arrangement, an almost entirely bezel-free front, and potentially 5G capabilities as standard.
That doesn’t mean MWC will be a Samsung-free zone. Its new flagship will undoubtedly be a big draw for anyone now lucky enough to be in California for its debut, plus there’s also a chance we’ll see a new folding Galaxy. We’ll possibly see additions to the Galaxy A range too, although with the A51 and A71 putting in an appearance at CES, perhaps that’s being greedy.
Sony
Sony has confirmed it’ll be at MWC, with a press conference scheduled for the Monday. Sony doesn’t go in for Samsung-style one upmanship, so you can bet we’ll see its latest flagship at this year’s show.
We saw the Xperia 1 last year, so would it be unreasonable to expect the Xperia 2 next month? Apparently so, because rumours suggest its big new addition could be called the Xperia 5 Plus. When will mobile phone manufacturers spot disrespecting our numerical system?
Whatever it ends up being called it’ll probably have a skinny 21:9 screen, a top-end Snapdragon processor and as many cameras as Sony can squeeze in.
Huawei
Given its struggles with Google recently Huawei may choose to lay low at MWC this year, so while we know it has a stand at the show, we might have to wait until afterwards to see any big new releases.
History tells us that the P40 and P40 Pro won’t appear until March, although with leaks showing a five-camera Leica setup on the back, a bezel-less front with two selfie snappers, and ceramics used in the chassis, we’d be more than happy to see this one unveiled early. Without Google’s apps onboard though, will anybody want to buy one?
Xiaomi
Xiaomi usually releases its phones in China before sending them elsewhere, so the Mi 10 (and Mi 10 Pro) will likely appear before MWC, with news of a European launch to follow in Barcelona.
Xiaomi has already confirmed it’ll use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, which suggests it’ll be compatible with 5G, but beyond that things are still very much up in the air. Recent Xiaomi handsets have packed in impressive tech, often at very affordable prices, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on.
LG
LG, like Sony, tends to use MWC to show off its latest and greatest, although whether that’ll be the G9 or V60 ThinQ is yet to be seen.
Whatever it ends up being called, leaks show a phone that looks very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10, right down to the row of cameras, although there’s no fingerprint sensor in sight, suggesting LG has stuffed it underneath the display. Either way it’ll likely come with 5G onboard.
Could LG even chuck us a curveball and announce two different new phones?
Nokia
Nokia said last year that it was planning to release an affordable 5G phone in 2020, so MWC would be the perfect place to show it off. What does ‘affordable’ mean to Nokia? According to an interview given to Digital Trends the phone will cost half of what current 5G phones will set you back, which is a pretty significant saving. Let’s just hope it’s not a total munter.
Motorola
Moto’s MWC is likely to be all about pushing its resurrected RAZR but towards the end of last year the company did say it had some new flagship treats up its sleeve for 2020. Will we see one in Barcelona? If so, Moto is keeping its lips very tight.
A new addition to the G range could be on the cards though. The G7s launched just before MWC last year and while the G8 Plus (pictured) appeared in October it’s still flying solo, so it could well be joined by a smaller-screened model.
Oppo
Unlike most other manufacturers, Oppo likes to show off the tech it’s putting into its phones before the phones actually exist – but MWC 2020 could buck that trend.
The Oppo Find X 2 is due to be officially announced before April, which puts it in prime MWC territory. It’s expected to come with 5G but whether it keeps the sliding mechanism of its predecessor remains to be seen.