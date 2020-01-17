Mobile World Congress 2020: what to expect from the world’s biggest phonathon

Only a mug gets a new phone in January. Why? Because Mobile World Congress is just around the corner, when all the big phone makers (sans Apple, obvs) show off their wares for the rest of the year, so anything you buy now will be out of date before you can say: “I wish I’d gone SIM-only.”

The doors open on 24 February, although some of the bigger announcements will happen the day before, and the show floor will be bustling for four whole days. It’s a bit like a cross between the alien mothership in Independence Day and a branch of Carphone Warehouse, except it doesn’t explode when you leave.

We’ll be bringing you all the big news from MWC in Barcelona but in the meantime here’s a round-up of what you can expect to see from all the big names.