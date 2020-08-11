MicroLED vs OLED: What's the difference?

First up, let’s have a quick refresher on the current TV tech of the moment. OLED panels come so highly rated because they use what is known as “emissive display technology”. What that means is that each pixel is able to produce its own light – something an LCD screen requires a separate backlight to do. This means when a pixel isn’t required, in dark scenes for example, it can turn itself off entirely, creating perfect black levels.

The backlighting used in current LCD TVs is much less accurate, and while the very best have come up with clever ways to get close-to-OLED performance, the limitations of their technology means they simply can’t match it.

The benefits of each pixel being able to control its own state go beyond good black levels though. With bright whites being able to stand next to absolute blacks without any leaking of light, contrast is outstanding. Colour subtlety is great too, as are viewing angles, with OLEDs losing next-to-no luminosity off axis.

They’re also super slim, thanks to there being less layers of tech to squeeze into the frame. Colours can be arguably more vibrant on the best LCD panels, but there’s no denying that OLED still packs a punch, and an accurate one at that.

There are disadvantages to OLED of course, with a lower peak brightness being the big one when compared to the competition. The contrast levels OLED is capable of does go some way to helping counteract this, but it is still something to consider if you’ve enjoyed the brightness of an LCD display before.

Cost is also a factor. Though prices are coming down, most current generation OLEDs will start out around the £2000-3000+ mark, and while you’ll be able to pick up an older model cheaper, they’ll still hold their value around £1000-1500.

You’re also fairly restricted on size. Most come in 55in and 65in variants, with only a handful that come in bigger or smaller. This should suit most households as their main TV, but those with other requirements may find themselves struggling for choice.

Finally, there’s image retention. This is when a persistent image like a channel logo can “burn in” to the panel and be seen even when it’s no longer on screen. It was an issue with plasma TVs and OLED’s organic nature means it is susceptible to it also. That said, we have never found it to be an issue in the many hours we have spent testing OLED TVs, and reports of serious issues are low from owners too.

Some manufacturers, like LG, have built in subtle features to prevent it, just in case, but we wouldn’t say the risk is something to pay too much attention to when choosing a TV to buy.