Make yourself at Home: the 12 best Google Home tips and tricks

Getting a smart speaker can be like starting a new friendship - it's only three months down the line that you learn they can juggle and do an excellent impersonation of an ostrich.

And so it is with the multi-faceted but modest Google Home, which seems to learn new skills on a daily basis, only to tell precisely no-one.

Some of its best tricks - answering obscure questions, telling you the news, playing Spotify songs - are easily found in the Home app's 'discover' section.

But other features are either buried in its settings or require some extra services like IFTTT to bring them to life. That's why we've gathered all of our favourite new Home skills to help your new friendship blossom. But first, a starter tip for UK-based Google Home fans...