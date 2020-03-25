Lock and load: the best games to play during the lockdown and where to buy them

Welcome to the lockdown, we’ve got fun and games.
...not sure that’s how that Guns N’ Roses song goes but luckily, we’re not talking about them. We’re talking video games, and at a time like this, they are more important than ever.
With the stay at home rules in place, everybody has a lot more time to sink their teeth into some new experiences, so we’ve collated (and will continue to update) this list of the best games worth your hard-earned money to make those hours pass by like a breeze.
Criteria – the game has changed
Now, normally there would be plenty of great games we could recommend here, but in the age of COVID-19, not every “great game” is the same. That’s why we’ve put some key criteria in place, which are:
- Longevity – following the news, you’ve probably seen we’re going to be doing this for a while, so you need a game that can stand up to the test of time, whether that’s through a deep 40+ hour story or a seriously addictive multiplayer mode.
- Value – some of us are incredibly lucky enough to be able to work from home and still get the full pay, whereas others (shout-out to the local pub for keeping team Stuff well fed and watered) are set to be living on not that much until the end of April when the Government’s scheme comes into effect. Price is critical.
Pick your console
Whatever you're playing, we've got you covered!
Playstation 4 (scroll down) | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
Flying your flag from the PlayStation camp? Here are the best games with serious longevity – perfect for those long days at home.
Dreams (£34.99)
Rather counter-productively to the idea of listing the best games, we start with something that can’t really be described as a game.
Dreams is an ever-expanding platform of creativity, as more and more users flock to use the amazing tools and build some stellar experiences for you to play. Whether you’re looking to muck in and realise your idea for a game to be shared with the world, or you just want a never-ending tap of games to jump into, this is a great place to go.
Red Dead Redemption 2 (£24.99)
Anxious about the real world? Let’s go be cowboys instead! Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece, which we kind of expected after the team at Rockstar spent eight years making it.
As we say in our review, there’s a world of incredible characters and scenery to lose yourself in via single-player – paired with a multiplayer universe that just keeps on expanding with modes and missions. This will last you a good long while.
Two Point Hospital (£28.39)
Remember Theme Hospital? Remember how much fun that was? Chances are many of you are raising your eyebrows with confusion. Chances are some of you may not have even been born by the time it was around!
Two Point Hospital brings the addictive admin and world building mechanics of that along with some seriously addictive gameplay, interspersed with challenges throughout your hospital that keep you going for hours at a time.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (£23.99)
Insomniac’s web slinging adventure became a true summer blockbuster for the PS4, and rightly so! The gameplay was perfectly crafted to make you really feel like Spider-Man, the orchestral soundtrack is everything you’d expect from a superhero movie, and the visuals are still seriously impressive nearly two years on from its release.
Plus, the version we’ve found at this amazing price comes with all the story and mission DLC – providing more bang for your buck.
The Witcher 3 (£14.99)
Toss a coin...
Before we get to enjoy CD Projekt Red’s super-hyped Cyberpunk 2077, go back to The Wither 3 – owner of over 800 awards.
This is a seriously meaty RPG – packed to the gills with missions, side missions and everything in between, all within a fantastical open world, purpose built for endless adventure.