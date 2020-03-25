Lock and load: the best games to play during the lockdown and where to buy them

Welcome to the lockdown, we’ve got fun and games.

...not sure that’s how that Guns N’ Roses song goes but luckily, we’re not talking about them. We’re talking video games, and at a time like this, they are more important than ever.

With the stay at home rules in place, everybody has a lot more time to sink their teeth into some new experiences, so we’ve collated (and will continue to update) this list of the best games worth your hard-earned money to make those hours pass by like a breeze.