The first 12 things you should do with your new LG G6

Look out, world - LG is back in the phone game, and it means business.
The G6 is the antidote to the modular madness that was last year’s G5, and it’s looking like one of the best flagship phones you can snap up right now.
With Android 7.0 Nougat running the show, and the latest version of LG’s own UX 6.0 making the most of that eye-catching 18:9 display, there’s plenty of tweaks, toggles and changes to make the phone your own - whether you’re a first time G-series owner or have been there since the beginning.
We’ve got the lot, so you don’t have to spend your time scrolling through settings screens. Read on for our top tips.
1) Organise your on-screen keys
First things first. Not everyone likes the standard Android arrangement of on-screen navigation keys, especially if you’re coming over from the topsy-turvy, flip-reversed world of Samsung’s Galaxy phones. Good job LG lets you change ‘em, then.
Head to Settings -> Display -> Home touch buttons. Select Button combination, and then just drag and drop the buttons in any order you like. You can even add extras, like shortcuts to the notification tray - but you can’t have more than five in the bar at once.
Go back a page and you can choose the colour of the buttons, and the bar itself. Handy if you like to customise every part of your phone.
2) Adjust the always-on display
LG doesn’t have an AMOLED screen, but that doesn’t mean the G6 can’t still pull off some always-on shenanigans. Go to Settings -> Display, tap Always-on display, and toggle the switch to ON to enable it.
From there, select Set to choose what icons appear, and how it looks. Now, when your phone is idle, you’ll get the time, date and any incoming notifications onscreen, without having to wake it up properly.
Don't want it on during the night, when you're trying to get some sleep? No problem: scroll down to Daily timeout and set when you'd like the Always-on display to... not be always-on.
3) Get more sleep with Comfort View
Blue light is the enemy of the light sleeper - cut it out with Comfort View. This strips out a lot of blue, leaving you with a warmer, yellower hue that won’t keep you up at night.
Head to Settings -> Display and scroll down to Comfort View, and tap to toggle it on. Tap the three dots and you can tweak it to be more or less aggressive if you like, and there’s a quick settings shortcut available with a swipe down from the top of the screen, too.
Unfortunately there’s no schedule setting, though, so you’ve got to remember to flip it on manually at night.
4) Wake with a deft double-tap
Easily one of the best things LG gave the wider Android world, KnockON lets you wake the G6 with two quick taps, even when the screen is switched off. It means you haven’t got to reach around the back to hold a digit over the fingerprint sensor, which is handy when the phone is sat on a desk.
It’s on by default, but not everyone is a fan. If you want to get rid of it, head to Settings -> Display and scroll down to Advanced. Tap it, then tap KnockON to toggle the feature on and off.
5) Bring back the app drawer
By default, the G6 goes for a more iOS-like approach to the Android home screen, with no app drawer - just multiple pages filled with your apps. Don’t like it? Don’t panic.
You can add the app drawer back, and keep LG’s default launcher. No need to install a third party app - just go to Settings -> Home screen, tap Select Home, and choose Home & app drawer. This will stick the familiar app drawer icon in the bottom row of home screen icons, and instantly tidy up your home screens.
6) Shortcut-ify your lock screen
Jumping straight into your apps, right from the lock screen, is as easy as adding a few shortcuts. By default, the G6 puts icons for the phone and camera at the bottom of the lock screen, but you can add more.
Go to Settings -> Lock screen, select Shortcuts, and simply tap on the shortcut and choose the app you want from a list. Tap SAVE when you’re done, and your newly created shortcuts will appear on the lock screen right away.
You’ll still have to unlock your phone to use them, mind.