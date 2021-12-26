iPhone 13 deals and SIM-free price: where to buy your iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 series is now available on some pretty decent deals. Once again there are four phones available this time around – the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

Most networks and selected retailers (including Apple itself) are doing trade-in deals if you have an older iPhone to swap out.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colours – starlight, midnight, blue, and pink plus Product(Red). There isn’t quite as much choice as with, say, the iPhone 12 and notably, there’s no green, yellow or purple this time around. Product(Red) remains our colour of choice here.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in four finishes – graphite, gold, silver and the new sierra blue which is our particular favourite (though we’re pretty partial to a gold phone it has to be said).

iPhone 13 The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 remains the pick of the bunch for the combination of screen size, power and price point. Larger configurations can get quite pricey though.

iPhone 13 Mini Rumours of its demise were exaggerated – the 5.4-inch size stays in the range. The Mini is cute and highly pocketable. It’s quite a shock to move to it from a larger iPhone, though.

iPhone 13 Pro There’s more of a gap between the standard iPhone 13 and its Pro sibling this year thanks to the addition of ProRes video editing and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates plus beefier battery life.

iPhone 13 Pro Max The Pro Max takes the Pro experience and supersizes it to a whopping 6.7-inches. The Pro has a new 1TB version this time around and it very much smashes through the $1,500/£1,500 barrier.