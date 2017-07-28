In-flight entertainment: the best downloadable shows on Netflix, Amazon and iPlayer

With most of the big streaming services now offering downloads, there’s never been a better time for offline viewing on your phone or tablet.

The days when a long-haul flight would scupper plans to binge-watch your way through three seasons of Archer are long gone, and with summer holidays in full swing, it’s the perfect time for downloading newbies to break their duck and enter the mobile data-friendly world of offline viewing. About to go on a trip abroad, where roaming charges and patchy Wi-Fi access will limit your ability to stream? No problem: just download a bunch of films, documentaries and box-sets to your mobile device using the BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and All 4 apps.

Below you’ll find details on what to expect from each, along with a selection of recommended offline viewing to get you underway.

And one quick tip before you start: remember to download everything over Wi-Fi the day before you travel. Like the scouts say, be prepared – otherwise you’ll likely find yourself caning your mobile data en route to the airport…