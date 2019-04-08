Huawei P30 Pro vs Honor View 20: Which is best?

At a glance, these phones could be seen as rivals – but Honor is owned by Huawei, so really they're more half-siblings than anything. But one costs twice as much as the other.

The newly-released Huawei P30 Pro aims to be the top dog of the industry, as the £899 handset packs in premium features. The most notable among them is a quad-camera array that provides a stunning 10x lossless zoom feature. Meanwhile, the Honor View 20 trims down on a couple of specs, but is darn close for a phone that costs just £499.

Which should you be throwing your hard-earned cash at this spring? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed both handsets.