HTC U12+ vs Samsung Galaxy S9: Which is best?

HTC has produced some very good phones over the last few years, but none of them have been surefire smashes like the HTC One (M8). But the new HTC U12+ is pretty nice.

The U12+ is a large Android phone (there's no standard U12, mind you) that builds upon the sharp HTC U11+, putting an even larger focus on pressure-sensitive buttons while packing in four cameras – two on each side.

But is that enough to rival the current Android giants? Samsung's Galaxy S9 remains one of the best phones today, and it's a key target for the HTC U12+. Here's how the two flagship beasts compare, now that we've put both through our review gauntlet.