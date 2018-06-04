How to watch the World Cup 2018: the best 4K TVs, apps, live streams and games

This summer's World Cup is now so close, Rory Delap could probably launch one of his trademark long throws right into the middle of the opening game on 14 June. But are you ready for it?
Make sure you're fully prepared for Russia by reading Stuff's World Cup guides. From how to watch it, what to watch it on and what to play when there's a break between games, we've got you covered.
The best World Cup 2018 TVs for every budget
With the BBC running a 4K trial during this summer's World Cup there's never been a better time to upgrade your idiot's lantern. But don't just stroll into your local TV shop and walk out with the first one you see. Read our guide to the best telly for every budget first. Feeling flush? We've got projectors for you to splash out on too.
How to watch the World Cup 2018 (from anywhere)
Bizarrely, not everybody reorganises their life around the World Cup schedule. If you've got pesky work or inconsiderate social commitments getting between you and this summer's feast of football, we can help you keep up to date with every goal as it goes in. Oh, and we've got all the info on how to watch in 4K, too.
The best football games ever
Think football games begin and end with the latest edition of FIFA? Think again. Over the years there have been countless top footy games, from basic 8-bit kickabouts to exhaustive, life-sapping management sims. But which ones are the best? Check out our definitive list.
World Cup warm-ups: the best football documentaries to stream
There's a lot of football on TV this month. But what to do in the hours when there's no game on? Or those dreaded rest days that start after the group stages? Keep your eyes occupied with our pick of the best soccer cinema.
FIFA 18 World Cup update review
EA has released a free World Cup add-on for FIFA 18 this year, including every team (plus a few more), every stadium and even the official font of World Cup 2018. Does it give FIFA 18 or new lease of life, or are you better sticking to your usual Ultimate Team?