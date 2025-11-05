Gemini update to Google Maps sounds like having a local expert in the passenger seat

Google has announced a major update for Google Maps with, you guessed it, the Gemini AI platform doing the heavy lifting.

In a blog post today, the company announced “conversational” route planning that’s completely hands free, enabling you to ask more complex questions with bespoke local knowledge while focusing on the road ahead.

It’ll make like easier when finding a restaurant to fit your dietary needs, or an electric car charger (Android first) along your route. Any commands will easily amend the route, allow you to share your ETA with friends, and even add other events to calendar as you think of them while driving without having to leave the Maps app.

In the example Google users, the company writes: “You can get help with multi-step tasks, like: “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple miles? … What’s parking like there?” Followed by, “OK, let’s go there.” You can even ask “Oh, by the way, can you also add a calendar event for soccer practice tomorrow for 5 p.m.?”.

Play

It’s pretty comprehensive, with drivers able to ask “what dishes are popular there?” allowing drivers to pre-game for the restaurant they’re heading to. Furthermore, the “Hey Google” commend (or tapping the Gemini button in-app) makes it easier to report accidents and disruptions along the way.

The Gemini integration doesn’t end there, with Google Maps now calling out directions with help from Street View imagery. I noticed this the other day when Maps instructed me to turn at Wells Fargo Bank rather than onto Atlantic Boulevard as usual. And sure enough, the feature is rolling out on Android and iOS in the US initially.

Overall, this feels like a helpful use of Gemini’s capabilities that doesn’t take money out of anyone’s pocket or destroy anyone’s livelihood, so we’re all in on this one.