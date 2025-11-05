Our pick of the best movies and TV to stream in November 2025

As the nights close in and the mercury drops, we’re all about snuggling down on the sofa with a cup of something hot, a plate of sweet treats and a good movie or TV show. And so that you can do likewise, we’re sharing our picks of the best current and upcoming November 2025 streaming content with you.

All of the movies and TV shows below are available to stream on UK streaming services, ranging from tense geopolitical thrillers and creepy small-town chillers to neon-lit gambling dramas and stylish, sexy reimaginings of classic theatre. And we can’t forget the brand-new series from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan – perhaps the best reason to subscribe to Apple TV since Severance?

If you’re looking for something compelling to watch this month, chances are you’ll find it right here.

A House of Dynamite (film / Netflix, 24 Oct)

A nuclear missile is launched towards Chicago by an unknown enemy, prompting a feverish and panicked response from the U.S. government. Zero Dark Thirty and Hurt Locker director Kathryn Bigelow returns to familiar geopolitical ground in this thriller, which stars Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Jared Harris and Greta Lee.

It: Welcome to Derry (S1 / Sky/Now, 26 Oct)

This supernatural series takes place in Stephen King’s fictional town of Derry, Maine – the setting for many of the horror maestro’s beloved stories. Set in the 1960s, the show explores the origins of It villain Pennywise (played once more by Bill Skarsgård) through the shocking events that take place in Derry whenever the killer clown emerges from hibernation. The long-term plan is to make two more seasons, taking place in different time periods – but we suppose we’ll have to see how the first nine-episode helping performs before that’s confirmed.

Ballad of a Small Player (film / Netflix, 29 Oct)

Colin Farrell stars as the eponymous gambler, plying his trade and drinking away his winnings in the seedy, sweaty casinos of Macau, in the latest film from Conclave director Edward Berger. He’s hiding from something, but the appearance of a private investigator (Tilda Swinton) threatens to open old wounds.

Hedda (film / Prime Video, 29 Oct)

This adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s play takes big departures from the source material, switching up the gender of a major character, modernising the setting and – judging by the trailer – cranking a big dial marked “extra sexiness”. Tessa Thompson stars in the title role, as a bored wife about to have the night of her life.

Robin Hood (S1 / MGM+, 2 Nov)

In the aftermath of the Norman conquest, a young Saxon peasant teams up with a noblewoman to fight injustice. By shooting loads of arrows. If the prospect of yet another attempt to bring the Robin Hood story to the screen isn’t tempting, how about Sean Bean hamming it up as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham?

Pluribus (S1 / Apple TV+, 7 Nov)

We know next to nothing about this brand-new series, other than (a) it’s about a virus that makes those who catch it annoyingly happy and (b) it’s the new show from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, starring Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn. Which means we’ll be streaming it the minute it’s available on Apple TV+.

Frankenstein (film / Netflix, 7 Nov)

It’s alive, it’s alive! The long yearned-for Guillermo del Toro movie adaptation of Mary Shelley’s beloved gothic novel is finally here, courtesy of Netflix’s millions. And it’s coming with an incredible cast including Oscar Isaac (as the titular tortured scientist), Mia Goth (perfect name for a scream queen!), Jacob Elordi and Christoph Waltz. We can’t wait to see how the finest horror filmmaker of his generation brings Shelley’s story to life, even if it’s only on a living room TV rather than the glorious cinema screen.

The Beast in Me (S1 / Netflix, 13 Nov)

Following a tragic loss, an author (Claire Danes) lives a hermit-like existence, unable to write. Her creative spark returns when a mysterious man (Matthew Rhys), once suspected of murdering his wife, moves in next door. But is her professional interest in her new neighbour healthy, or a potentially deadly gambit?

Stranger Things (S5 / Netflix, 27 November)

Almost a decade on from its first episode, Stranger Things returns for this fifth and final series. With about 80 plotlines to tie up and viewers’ expectations sky-high, giving this beloved 1980s-set sci-fi show and its characters the send-off they deserve is going to require something very special indeed. Your move, Netflix.