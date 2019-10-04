How to pair your Xbox One and PS4 gamepad with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

Connecting your Xbox One pad isn't quite as straightforward, as some variants of the controller aren't Bluetooth-ready.

The first thing you need to do, then, is make sure your pad supports Bluetooth by looking at the area surrounding the glowing Xbox button. If that part of the pad is covered in shiny plastic, it won't work, but if it sports a matte finish like the controller pictured above, you're in business.

Once you've vouched for your pad, turn it on by holding down the Xbox button until it lights up. Then click and hold the connect button (the small round button next to the USB port on the top of the gamepad) until the Xbox button begins to blink.

After that, head to Settings > Bluetooth and select the 'Xbox Wireless Controller' option from the Other Devices menu.

When paired, the flashing Xbox button should emit a solid light, just as it does when connected to a console. Lovely!