29 best Amazon Echo tips, tricks and secret features

16) Let her learn your language

Is Alexa missing a few too many of your voice commands and queries? She might be having trouble understanding your particular accent or dialect, but there’s something you can do to help: undergo Voice Training via the smartphone app.

It’s found under settings, and each Voice Training session gives you a series of 25 commands to read out. You’ll ask her to read certain Wikipedia topics, play various songs, add reminders, and more, but instead of actually following through, she’ll just learn how you say various words and phrases. All of that is banked for later, and each set gives you new lines to read.

17) Confirm or deny

It’s a seemingly small thing, but if Alexa isn’t following through on your requests and Voice Training isn’t helping, you can affirm or reject her responses via the smartphone app.

Every single time you engage Alexa with your voice, whether it’s to play a song or order an item from Amazon, the heard request and Alexa’s subsequent action will appear in the Alexa companion app. You can hit “Yes” or “No” when the app asks if Alexa did what you wanted, and every bit hopefully helps Amazon fine-tune the A.I.

18) Ask about new skills

Alexa is learning new things all the time, and has access to thousands of different skills – but you might not know about the latest and greatest unless you ask her.

Every so often, be sure to ask, “Alexa, what new features do you have?” She’ll briefly describe the newest addition to her repertoire, which might give you a heads-up on some helpful new feature or amusing diversion to boost your experience. You can also find new skills from the Alexa app, under “Things to Try.”

19) Stop repeating yourself

Issuing multiple commands to your Echo in a row quickly becomes a chore, but if you activate Follow-Up mode Alexa will keep listening for a bit after completing each one, so you can ask her to do multiple things without having to repeat the wake word all the time.

Head to the All Devices menu in the Alexa app, choose the one you want to turn it on for and just select Follow-Up mode from the list of options. That means you can activate it for the Echo devices you use most often, and leave it turned off for the rest.

20) Whisper it

The best thing about Alexa is that she’s always on hand to help you out – even at 4am when you’ve been lying awake trying to work out how old Garth Crooks is. The only problem is, her normal volume is often loud enough to wake up the whole neighbourhood.

There’s a simple solution to this. In the Alexa Voice Responses section of the Account Settings menu, activate Whisper Mode, or just ask Alexa to do it for you. Now, whenever you whisper a question or request to any of your Echos, Alexa will whisper the answer back to you. The only snag is, the noise it makes to indicate it’s listening is still just as loud.

21) Keep things brief

No, nothing to do with Alexa’s pants you filthy devil, Brief Mode cuts down on the amount of backchat you get from your Echo devices. Instead of responding to every request you make, some will just illicit an unobtrusive notification tone to signal that they’ve been carried out – like when you ask her to switch on a lamp. Much better than Alexa responding with “OK” to every little thing like some sort of subservient lapdog.

You’ll find Brief Mode in the Alexa Voice Responses menu, which you get to via Account Settings, or just by asking any of your Echo devices to switch it on.