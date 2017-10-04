How to master: BBC iPlayer

Few broadcasting organisations provoke division like the BBC. Some love its positive impact on society, in terms of how it produces content – and even entire stations – the commercial sector wouldn’t touch. Others resent paying the licence fee for something they rarely use. But Stuff is a technology site, and so we should all at least be able to agree on one thing: BBC iPlayer – the BBC’s catch-up service – is pretty great.

From day one, it led the way. And had the stars aligned, it could have been a space for all British terrestrial broadcasters. Today, it’s a home for recent BBC content, so you can watch your team get a kicking on Match of the Day, try to make sense of the latest Doctor Who, and watch the superb Hey Duggee even if you don’t have a resident toddler.

Here’s how to get the best from the service.