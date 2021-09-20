How to back up your iPhone and iPad before you install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Yes, we know: you hate iTunes. Too bad. On Windows, that’s your lot. Connect your device to your computer using a cable, and select it in the iTunes toolbar. Select Summary from the sidebar that then appears. Under the Backups section, you’ll see when you last backed up, and where that back-up went. Unless you usually don’t back-up, in which case hang your head in shame.

Once you’re done looking gloomy, click Back Up Now. This backs up your device data to your computer, and you can later recover from this back-up, in the event of disaster. We also strongly recommend using the Encrypt option, so your Health app data and passwords go along for the ride. (You’ll need to enter a bespoke password to get at that backup later. Obviously, note that down somewhere safe.) Again, the process isn’t swift, but it is necessary. Relying solely on a single iCloud back-up as a disaster recovery system is brave. And by ‘brave’ we mean ‘bonkers’.

If you’re a Mac user, you’re now long free from iTunes – hurrah! Only the process is almost identical and now instead lurks in Finder – select your device from Locations, choose the General tab, click Encrypt local backup and click Back Up Now. Well, assuming you’re using macOS 10.15 or later. If not, you’re still stuck with iTunes. Hurroo.