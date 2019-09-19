How to back up your iPhone and iPad before you install iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Head to Settings > [your name] > iCloud. Turn on relevant options that aren’t activated, to keep important data safe, such as calendars, reminders, and browser bookmarks. This will now be synced to iCloud. Even if iOS 13/iPadOS turns your iPhone/iPad into a pretty brick, you can download this data to another device (and access it at icloud.com in the meantime).

Next, head to iCloud Backup, tap Back Up Now, and enter your password. If you don’t use your device much, it’ll start backing up. (Be on Wi-Fi, unless you hate yourself.) If you’ve loads of apps that store a ton of data locally, you’ll have to buy more iCloud space, because Tim Cook needs a new yacht and only gives you a miserly 5GB for free.

Buy more storage in iCloud > Manage Storage > Change Storage Plan. Alternatively, head into Backups, choose your device, and figure out if there’s any data you can do without, if everything goes wrong. Oh, and iCloud back-ups take ages, so don’t do this at the last minute.