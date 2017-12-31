The hottest Stuff of 2017: A retrospective

So, that’s that then. 2017 - just about done.

We’ve crashed drones, gawped at 4K graphics, squeezed numerous phones, and become far too reliant on know-it-all voice assistants. As ever, it’s been quite fun.

Below you’ll find our look back at 2017’s hottest Hot Stuff. Don’t confuse this with our awards, which you can peruse here. Some of those prestigious winners make an appearance, sure, but this is also where we honour the innovative ideas, the weird and wonderful Kickstarters, and the futuristic concepts that won’t materialise for some time. Think of it as a gadgety pic ‘n’ mix, but one that won’t rot your teeth.

All clear? Let’s get cracking then.