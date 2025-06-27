I wish I could buy the second generation of my favourite foldable phone

One of my favourite foldable smartphones is the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Not only is it an excellent handset with a barely visible crease, but it also offers excellent value for money. So Xiaomi’s launch of the Mix Flip 2 in China caught my attention. Even if I do have to just sit here, politely applauding from afar. With the Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi has gone and upgraded pretty much everything.

It’s packing Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which probably means this foldable runs smoother than you could ever need. The battery’s a beefy 5165mAh – which is a big deal when most flip-style phones are still trying to pretend 4000mAh is enough. It also clocks in at under 200g and just 7.57mm when unfolded.

What’s even more annoying (in a good way) is the new 3.5 inch outer display. It supports over 500 apps now – not just the predictable ones either like your calendar or the clock. You can apparently book flights, order from Amazon, and even fiddle with photos without opening the phone. Since it’s 2025, there are also some AI-powered pet lock screens that react when you poke them. Not exactly a must-have feature, but perhaps useful if you’ve ever wanted your phone to act like a Tamagotchi.

The camera set-up looks pretty impressive as well – and not just for a foldable. It features a Light Fusion 800 sensor paired with Leica optics. Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica has produced some surprisingly strong mobile shooters lately, so I wouldn’t be shocked if the Mix Flip 2 punches above its weight in the photography department.

It’s available in White, Purple, Green, and a properly flashy Checkered Gold. You can spec this foldable all the way up to 16GB RAM and a ridiculous 1TB of storage. Pricing starts at 5999 RMB (approx $825/£650), with three configurations: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

All of them are currently exclusive to China. Xiaomi says there are no updates regarding global availability. Still, considering the first-gen Flip did eventually go global, I’m holding out hope that the sequel won’t stay locked in China forever.