Google Pixel 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Which is best?

Google has aimed to disrupt the Android market with its Pixel flagships the last few years with an Apple-like pairing of stellar software and bespoke hardware, with the results arguably better on the software front than hardware.

In any case, the Pixel 5 represents a new tact from Google: a budget-friendlier phone, a bit shy of a true flagship thanks to its lower-end processor. It still has plenty of premium perks in the mix, but it’s not all flash from top to bottom.

That’s a very different approach from Samsung and its Galaxy S20 5G, one of the most lavish handsets on the market today — with the price tag to match, of course. Can the Pixel 5 really compete with Samsung’s ritzier core flagship? Here’s what we think, now that we've reviewed the Pixel 5.