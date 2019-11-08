Google Pixel 4 vs OnePlus 7T: Which is best?

Google did something truly unexpected with the Pixel 4: it lowered the price from the Pixel 3.

At £669, it's not exactly in budget territory – but that's still a strong perk for anyone considering a top-end phone without a top-end price tag attached. Meanwhile, the new OnePlus 7T is actually more expensive than its predecessor at £549, putting these two appealing new Androids within shouting distance of each other.

Which prevails in a head-to-head battle? Here's what we think.