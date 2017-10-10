Google Pixel 2 vs Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?

Last year's Google Pixel and Pixel XL were more or less the same handset at heart, offered in larger and smaller options with some slight differences along the way. But this time around there's a bigger gap between them.

True, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL still share a lot of DNA: from the processor to the camera and the new pressure-sensitive Active Edge sides, they're very much cut from the same cloth. And yet it's the differences that'll ultimately push you in one direction or the other.

Thinking about jumping on Google's bandwagon this autumn? You can hit our extensive hands-on reviews of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. But if you need a to-the-point overview of exactly what sets these handsets apart, then read on...