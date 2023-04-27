Google I/O 2023: everything we expect to see

What will be announced at Google I/O 2023? What an excellent question. We can’t say for certain, but we can definitely make educated guesses based on countless rumours, leaks, and what we’ve seen in the past.

So sit back, relax, and swot up on everything we’re likely to see announced at Google’s biggest tech event of the year.

Google I/O 2023: when is it, and how do you watch it?

We can answer this one with certainty, given that the event has officially been announced to kick off on 10 May. You’ll be able to join us in watching it live, directly from the Google I/O 2023 website, though there’s currently no specific start time mentioned.

We’re expecting it to begin at 10am PST / 6pm BST, if previous years are anything to go by, so we’ll be working through the evening to serve up all the live coverage and news as it breaks. You’re welcome.

Google I/O 2023: the biggest announcements we expect to see

We’ll be updating this feature with all the official news and announcements on the day, but for now, we can hazard a very educated guess as to what we can expect to see at the event on 10 May.

Google Pixel Tablet

The new Google Pixel Tablet is pretty much guaranteed to make an appearance, given that it was teased at last year’s Pixel event. There’s little official information on it at the time of writing, beyond its appearance and slick-looking charging dock,

There have, however, been plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding it, so feel free to check out everything we know about the Google Pixel Tablet ahead of I/O 2023.

Google Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold concept render via MacRumors

The long-rumoured Pixel Fold will make quite a splash if it rocks up at Goole I/O 2023, given the fact that it’ll be Google’s first-ever folding handset.

There are rumours and leaks aplenty surrounding the mysterious smartphone/tablet hybrid, with leaks pointing to an internal 7.6in, 120HZ display for big-screen action.

There’s very little we know about the device at the time of writing, and there’s no guarantee it’ll make an appearance at Google I/O this year — but we can certainly hope.

Google Pixel 7a

Whispers have pointed to the new Google Pixel 7a being announced at Google I/O 2023. While still very much speculative, it’s highly likely, given that its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, was announced at an I/O event before.

Rumoured specs suggest a 90Hz OLED display, along with a higher-resolution camera, and the newer home-grown Tensor G2 processor. It’s also expected to launch at a higher price than the model it replaces. If true, only time will tell if the improved specs are worth the cost. Watch this space.

Google Pixel 8

What? You didn’t think we’d get through this whole article without even mentioning the Pixel 8, did you? While there’s zero indication that we’ll see even a cryptic mention of Google’s upcoming 2023 Android flagship, there’s no harm in a little bit of innocent speculation. At least, we don’t think there is.

If there’s a tease of the upcoming flagship, we expect we’ll get a glimpse at the usual regular Pixel and Pixel Pro models, with leaked designs suggesting more rounded corners and a flat screen.

Android 14

No Google I/O event would be complete without Android chat, and the next iteration of the company’s OS hits the big one four. While the Android 14 beta has already landed, we expect to see a deeper dive into certain features, along with the announcement of some (hopefully exciting) new ones.

Google AI

We’d be very surprised if there was no mention of AI at Google I/O this year. With ChatGPT stealing all the headlines, we expect to see Google show off some of its efforts in an attempt to steal some of the limelight.

This could be anything from an update to the company’s Bard AI chatbot, to new developments from the DeepMind AI group. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see.